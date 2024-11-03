iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.78 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

