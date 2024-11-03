iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
