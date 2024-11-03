iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $46,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $131.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

