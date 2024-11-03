iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Trimmed by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $131.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

