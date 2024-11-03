iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.