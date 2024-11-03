iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 2,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

