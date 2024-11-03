iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 246,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

