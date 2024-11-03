iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (BATS:IYLD)

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.
