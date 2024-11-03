iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

