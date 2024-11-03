iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

