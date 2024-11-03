iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $313.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

