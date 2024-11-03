iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $376.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $388.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

