iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Plans $0.62 Dividend

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6205 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVVW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. 9,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
