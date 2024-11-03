iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

