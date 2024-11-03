iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $62.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

