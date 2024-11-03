iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

ICSH opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

