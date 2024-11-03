This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read iSpecimen’s 8K filing here.
About iSpecimen
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.
