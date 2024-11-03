James Investment Research Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 212.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 44.1% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 90,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

