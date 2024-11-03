James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,394 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.48% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,268.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 405,290 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.