James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

