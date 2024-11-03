Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.47 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

