Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,323 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 26.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,249,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.17 and a 200-day moving average of $515.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

