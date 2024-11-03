Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $10.45 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $1,446,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

CHK stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

