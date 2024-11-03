Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

