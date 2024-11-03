Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,683,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

