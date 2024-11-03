Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 215.4% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $379.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $403.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

