Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.