Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,858 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $519.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $308.00 and a one year high of $540.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

