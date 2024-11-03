Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 223,478 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.18% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $75,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JAVA opened at $64.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.