Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,053 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $106,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average is $188.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

