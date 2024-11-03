Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 91,985 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.92% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $68,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $79.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

