Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $226.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $226,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $98.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

