Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $97.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.53 and a 12 month high of $270.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

