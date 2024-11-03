Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,320,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 145.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.