JMP Securities Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $190.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock valued at $53,725,640. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

