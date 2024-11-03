John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $23.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 116,445 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

