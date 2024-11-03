John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $23.15. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 116,445 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
