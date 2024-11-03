JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.