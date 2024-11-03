JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stock Holdings Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

