KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. KDDI updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.280-2.280 EPS.

KDDI Trading Up 3.0 %

KDDIY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.06. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Get KDDI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.