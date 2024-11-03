KeyCorp Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Overweight

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,279,608.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $1,530,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at $64,279,608.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $39,155,661. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $97,350,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,846,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.