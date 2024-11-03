Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 204,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Know Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

