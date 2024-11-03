Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.83 from $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
NYSE KTB traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.65. 1,159,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.