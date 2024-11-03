Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of KRYS stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.