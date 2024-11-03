Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.00.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

