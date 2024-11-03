Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

