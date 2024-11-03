Larimar Therapeutics’ (LRMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
LRMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
