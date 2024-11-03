Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after buying an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

