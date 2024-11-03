Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,793,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

