Latitude Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.53 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.