Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 283,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

