Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 216,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.84 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

